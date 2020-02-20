Enterprises now have complete flexibility as they build active analytical applications

Kinetica, the provider of the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform for the modern digital economy, announced the availability of Kinetica Cloud today. Enterprises can utilize the full capabilities of the Kinetica platform in an optimal cloud environment, which include historical data analytics, streaming data analytics, location intelligence, and machine learning. Kinetica Cloud is available immediately. Kinetica Cloud has already been adopted by the San Francisco Estuary Institute.

"With Kinetica Cloud, organizations across industries gain invaluable business flexibility and agility to direct their mission-critical initiatives," said Paul Appleby, CEO, Kinetica. "Kinetica Cloud gives customers the ultimate flexibility in a hybrid, multi-cloud environment, empowering them to determine where it is optimal to deploy Kinetica."

Kinetica Cloud is initially available for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud; all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, will become available later in the year. Organizations can utilize the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform on Kinetica Cloud without the complexity and wait times of deploying hardware systems and software.

"The San Francisco Estuary Institute uses Kinetica Cloud for high-performance computing and to manage thousands of high-definition images of the landscape, which our machine learning algorithm studies to detect trash," said Dr. Tony Hale, Program Director for Environmental Informatics, SFEI. "With this more systematic way of monitoring when trash enters the landscape in uncontrolled ways, cities and governments that really care about the environment gain a remarkable resource to help them very quickly and effectively make decisions."

"As customers adopt active analytics, they want to start their initiatives quickly to gain insight from their data," said Karan Batta, senior director, Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We are very pleased that Kinetica Cloud is available for Oracle Cloud, allowing organizations to shift their focus away from infrastructure and towards bringing smart analytical applications to market faster."

