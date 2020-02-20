Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that analyzes the role of price optimization in the silicon wafer manufacturing sector.

The silicon wafer manufacturing industry is fraught with challenges owing to several factors that are directly or indirectly connected to the business processes and pricing. This has prompted leading manufacturers to not only examine avenues for reducing capital expenditures but also to look for ways to generate new revenue streams. However, the emerging segments will provide silicon wafer manufacturers with new opportunities to innovate and enhance margins. But this is possible only with the right pricing strategies and price optimization models. This success story is one such example where the use of the right price optimization models helped a leading silicon wafer manufacturer to enhance margins and drive growth.

According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts,"With the semiconductor industry witnessing several disruptions, there is a growing need for players to innovate and drive improvements in pricing to sustain a leading edge."

The Business Problem:The client- a leading silicon wafer manufacturing company based out of Belgium, witnessed a sharp decline in sales owing to the market volatility and rise in competition. This is when they realized that pricing optimization would help them improve sales and business outcomes in certain segments.

The Solution Offered To help the client tackle their challenges, our pricing analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that involved a combination of data modeling, machine learning, and advanced algorithms to develop a sophisticated, NLP based price optimization model.

Quantzig's price optimization solutions also helped the client to:

Improve the efficiency of operations

Achieve a 48% improvement in win-rate

Increase revenue by 65% increase

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights on the role of price optimization in the silicon wafer manufacturing industry:



