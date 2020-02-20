Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSD) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), announces that the Company's board of directors has approved a private placement of up to 15 million units at five cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each unit will consist of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant where one full warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share for a period of one year. Proceeds from this non-brokered private placement will be used for:

Completion of the Esports Application released on Fandom Esports Platform,

Recruitment of separate Esports focused talent to cover product, service and operations in Canada, and,

General corporate purposes.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Company has invested four million and one hundred thousand Canadian dollars ($4.1 million) into its intellectual property and technology development. This was accomplished through three separate financings:

$3,307,070 closed in January 2018 to build microservices platform and live sports application,

$308,040 closed in August 2019 for the platform's game engine, and,

$600,000 Blaze blockchain technology license and integration by the Platform 2.0 released on December 28, 2019.

The Company's technology has been licensed successfully for two non-competing use cases during 2020.

Fandom Esports App is first to market to monetize global esports' debates with a partnership-based business model with micro-payments. Our platform can process 50,000 Blockchain transactions per second for our players.

The Company's focus is Fandom Esports Platform 2.0 with Blaze blockchain protocol as the payment structure for micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS. Blaze means faster transactions, cheaper service deployment and better end-user experience.

As part of the private placement, the Company intends to settle outstanding debt to help preserve the Company's cash resources.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

