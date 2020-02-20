Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS7Q ISIN: US8342233074 Ticker-Symbol: DOA2 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
11:36 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,560
+22,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIGENIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIGENIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,060
3,100
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIGENIX
SOLIGENIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLIGENIX INC3,080+22,22 %