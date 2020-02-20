Flashtalking and Nielsen Debut Enhanced Data-Driven Offering for Marketers

Companies build on their existing data-driven relationship and enable the use of Nielsen in-store conversion data within multi-touch attribution to evaluate sales lift and strengthen creative personalization across the entire consumer journey

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server specializing in creative personalization, and Nielsen, the leader in trusted, third-party audience measurement, have announced an enhanced offering that more effectively powers and analyzes data-driven marketing for CPG and Retail marketers. Building on their existing relationship, Nielsen is now a preferred vendor and will provide Flashtalking customers with granular insight into how their digital marketing is driving incremental offline sales with Nielsen Attribution for CPG. Collectively, the companies provide CPG marketers greater insight into the factors that drive creative performance, which ultimately enables creative optimizations that drive real business results, in-store conversions and ROI.

"As CPG marketers have moved beyond mass media to attract and engage always-on, digital-first consumers, in-store performance data remains a critical part of the picture," said John Nardone, CEO of Flashtalking. "Historically, many CPG advertisers have lacked granular insight into the impact of different creative concepts on actual sales performance, and instead have been reliant on poor proxies for performance such as clickthrough rates. Our companies are glad to be able to fill this void and give advertisers a view of what's really working and what isn't from a creative perspective, tied to actual results."

Leading CPG clients have already implemented Flashtalking and Nielsen Attribution for CPG with great success, markedly demonstrating the ability of personalized creative messaging to drive in-store conversions at even higher rates. The combination of Nielsen Attribution for CPG and Flashtalking's personalized messaging has in some cases delivered four times the lift in the number of attributed in-store conversions, based on Nielsen analysis.

"Compared to traditional non-data-driven creative, personalized messaging at scale, this is a game-changing solution for large CPG and Retail clients that are increasingly focused on driving in-store ROI," said Matt Krepsik, Global Head of Analytics, Nielsen.

With more coming on board, leveraging this offering, j oint clients of Flashtalking and Nielsen are now able to:

Create and activate personalized messaging based on a wide array of data signals, including Nielsen audience segments, from within the Flashtalking platform

Measure the effectiveness of personalized creative concepts and messaging tactics at driving in-store sales lift, using Nielsen's industry-leading marketing attribution solution

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

