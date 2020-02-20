SpendEdge has been monitoring the global automotive transmission system market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 50 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 107-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Automotive Transmission System Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The pressing requirement to pledge compliance with the environmental regulations imposed by governments to curb pollution levels is driving the incorporation of automatic transmission systems such as CVT, DCT, and AMT in vehicles. These components are functional in augmenting the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

The rise in demand for advanced transmission systems that provide increased efficiency, enhanced speed, and reduced fuel consumption is driving spend growth in the automotive transmission system market in North America. The proliferation of electric vehicles in Europe is driving the production of transmission systems in bulk. This is contributing to the prospects of growth in the automotive transmission system market in this region.

The Top Automotive Transmission System Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Forecasts of fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as aluminum, magnesium, plastics, and carbon fiber will propel suppliers' manufacturing costs to a significant extent. A major portion of this inflated expenditure will be compensated by buyers in the form of an excess procurement spend in the automotive transmission system market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top automotive transmission system suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must implement to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Eaton- It is crucial for buyers to assess this supplier's ability to aid in logistics and inventory management of the automotive transmission systems purchased. Buyers must ensure getting the appropriate infrastructure required for the storage and handling of transmission systems. Engaging with this supplier will help buyers avail benefits related to JIT services and reduce complexities and costs associated with inventory management.

Magna International- While entering into a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to adopt the JIT inventory strategy where materials are delivered to the buyers' premises when required, thereby eliminating the need to keep and manage inventory. However, the podium of this strategy is a healthy engagement between buyers and suppliers. Furthermore, maintaining the automotive transmission system inventory increases operational expenses for buyers. This, in turn, compels buyers to implement JIT strategy and reduces operational costs.

AISIN SEIKI- Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to ensure if this supplier maintains a detailed database of all the sub-suppliers from who it procures materials and components. Maintaining a database enables suppliers to have detailed information about the transmission structure and components/materials required during the manufacturing process. Sub-supplier management aids buyers to provide spend visibility across suppliers' supply chain. This provides buyers assurance on the quality of materials used by suppliers to develop transmission systems.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Automotive transmission system market spend segmentation by region

Automotive transmission system supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for automotive transmission system suppliers

Automotive transmission system suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the automotive transmission system market

Automotive transmission system pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the automotive transmission system market

