WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcements by DS Smith Plc and of William Hill PLC that Adrian Marsh, a non-executive director of the Company, will resign as a director of DS Smith Plc and be appointed as a director and Chief Financial Officer of William Hill PLC on a date to be agreed.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary