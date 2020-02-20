Anzeige
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director Declaration

London, February 20

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcements by DS Smith Plc and of William Hill PLC that Adrian Marsh, a non-executive director of the Company, will resign as a director of DS Smith Plc and be appointed as a director and Chief Financial Officer of William Hill PLC on a date to be agreed.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary

