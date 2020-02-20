Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV) announces an agreement with O.C. Coffe Service Corp to distribute Grand Havana Coffee products throughout the Puerto Rican market. The agreement includes products from both our Wholesale Food Service and Retail Divisions- emphasizing on our newly launched 12oz. Cuban Style Ground Espresso Bags.

"This relationship will be the next step in Grand Havana's expansion into the Puerto Rican market. We're excited to be partnering with O.C. Coffe Service Corp, a distributor known for its high level of expertise and experience in the coffee industry," comments Luis Bustelo of Grand Havana, Inc.

The San Juan-based O.C. Coffe Service Corp. supplies coffee products to a variety of clientele throughout the Caribbean. "Our company delivers a completely integrated contribution that extends beyond Puerto Rico. We're excited to provide our retail partners the opportunity to present Grand Havana in Puerto Rico," says Osvaldo Carpentino, president and general manager of O.C. Coffe Service Corp.

About Grand Havana, Inc.:

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and service. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in locations including supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels and online marketplaces. We also offer a B2B solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery and timely technical service.

Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of HAVANA.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com

Find out more about the company at www.facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

