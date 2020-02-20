Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.: HYPERTENSION DIAGNOSTICS Inc., (HDII) Meeting with Shanghai CinTel Intelligent Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Mr. Peng Liangjian, CEO of Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. (OTC PINK:HDII), had a meeting with Mr. Zheng Ding, the chairman of Shanghai CinTel Intelligent Ltd. (CinTel) on February 14, 2020. Mr. Peng introduced Hypertension Diagnostics Inc (HDII) and US Stock Markets to Cintel. Mr. Ding is interested in North American capital markets, and the two discussed the possibilities of bringing the China based company to the U.S. stock markets.

About Shanghai CinTel Intelligent Ltd.

Shanghai CinTel Intelligent Ltd. was established in July 1998, focusing on the deep integration of big data, AI and IoT application technologies. It is a provider of intelligent communication services, big data applications and IoT application solutions. Based on the combination of independent research and development core technology and open source technology, CinTel has created a smart convergence business support platform and a one-stop big data analysis platform.

About Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (OTC: HDII). HDII was originally corporate in Minnesota .

