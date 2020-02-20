The "Europe Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Europe is also projected to see promising market growth as a result of the rising demand for solar panels and cohesive policies of the government. The growing use of PVD in microelectronics applications is projected to boost the market position in the region. In addition, the growing demand for durable products using a metallic coating to increase the life span is also boosting the PVD market in the region.

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a fundamental technology in microelectronics and its application to biomolecules deposition makes it easy to use the properties of peptide supramolecular nanomaterials and to incorporate them into a wide range of applications. The PVD method is based on a cycle of vaporization from a solid source in the form of atoms or molecules. Vaporized flux is transferred through vacuum, low-pressure gaseous atmosphere or plasma to the substrate where it is concentrated.

Solar energy is a significant factor in the energy equation owing to the unlimited potential of the sun that overshadows all other renewable energy sources. Solar Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) is a key innovative, original and environmentally-friendly process for the preparation of nanocrystalline materials in powder form. The concept behind this method is to melt the material under concentrated solar radiation that evaporates and condenses as nanopowders on a cold surface.

The development of PVD thin film coatings for cutting tools in the metal cutting industry has been one of the biggest success stories in the industrial application of new coating technology in recent years. PVD is the standard coating technique for solid carbide cutting tools (end-mills and drills). The TiAlN PVD coating is presently the most commonly applied PVD coating for cutting tools, but other coatings like TiCN and CrN provide better solutions for some applications. PVD coating cutting tools run faster, reduce cycle time, and increase demand for cutting tools.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Solar Products, Data Storage, Microelectronics and Other Applications. Based on Category, the market is segmented into PVD Materials, PVD Equipment and PVD Services. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020-Jan 2017-Sep) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market by Application

4.1 Europe Cutting Tools Market by Country

4.2 Europe Medical Equipment Market by Country

4.3 Europe Solar Products Market by Country

4.4 Europe Data Storage Market by Country

4.5 Europe Microelectronics Market by Country

4.6 Europe Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market by Category

5.1 Europe PVD Materials Market by Country

5.2 Europe PVD Equipment Market by Country

5.3 Europe PVD Services Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market by Country

6.1 Germany Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.2 UK Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.3 France Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.4 Russia Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.5 Spain Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.6 Italy Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Applied Materials, Inc.

7.2 Lam Research Corporation

7.3 Intevac, Inc.

7.4 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

7.5 Kurt J. Lesker Company

7.6 AJA International, Inc.

7.7 Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

7.8 CHA Industries, Inc.

7.9 Denton Vacuum LLC

7.10 PVD Products, Inc.

