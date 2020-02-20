Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of February 21, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol New Long Name / Long Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG647V73 MINI S SSB AVA 01 MINI S SBB AVA 01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG648368 MINI L SSB AVA 01 MINI L SBB AVA 01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB