Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, February 21, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) ("Duos" or the "Company"), a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Select members of the Duos senior leadership team, legal counsel, and investment bankers will join Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell.

"This ceremony represents the culmination of many years of hard work, focus, and determination from our collective Duos team," said Arcaini. "We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, customers and shareholders who have all contributed to making our Nasdaq listing a reality. We will look to leverage our elevated profile into continued growth and success as a nationally listed company in the months ahead."

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time on Nasdaq's website (click here to watch), on Nasdaq's Facebook, and Twitter: @Nasdaq.

Nasdaq will also display a 30-second video that will run on Nasdaq's seven-story Video Tower and Marquee. The video will run on rotation exclusively for Duos for one full hour - "the hour of the opening bell."

The last two minutes of the ceremony will also be broadcasted live through major financial television networks such as CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV, and BNN.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

