"Extraordinary": Theme for CCH Tagetik's 2020 inTouch Conference Inspires Financial Leadership Through Innovation and Competitiveness Beyond Traditional CPM

Multi-day event connects financial professionals from across the globe in a forum focused on insights, trends, and expert solutions to enhance business through the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, announces its 2020 inTouch conference to be held May 26-28 in the historic city of Lucca, Italy under the theme "Extraordinary."

The inTouch conference is the annual user event that brings together the CCH Tagetik community. Customers, prospects, and partners from all over the globe share experiences and best practices across industries in their journey towards the modernization of Finance.

"By employing the latest technology in the context of finance, along with our commitment to ease-of-use, process unification and automation, we've created solutions that allow finance to embrace functionalities that promise to revolutionize business as we know it," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Our mission is to allow finance executives to go beyond ordinary, day to day tasks, and to empower them to provide better, more consistent guidance on business needs to accelerate growth."

In 2020, the community will come together to learn about the latest technology advancements - the new solutions that are already set to be the next "revolution". Machine learning and artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and business intelligence are driving customers even further in their "Extraordinary" journey. By joining the conference, attendees will be the first to see the latest innovations that extend the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform, including expanded financial close and planning solutions, new self-service reporting & BI analytic tools, and new actionable predictive forecasting to increase automation, accuracy and better data-driven decisions.

And there is more. CCH Tagetik inTouch will also explore a myriad of ways to extract value from data, expedite processes, and better predict outcomes. Sessions will include real-life case studies of the Analytic Information Hub, updates to regulatory pre-packaged solutions and iXBRL, the impact of predictive analytics on banks, and advanced cloud experience.

The event comprises keynote and plenary sessions followed by breakout sessions divided into three main tracks: "Extraordinary - Budgeting and Planning", "Extraordinary - Financial Close and Disclosure" and "Extraordinary - Accelerate the Experience." In addition, attendees will have access to one-to-one meetings with experts and demos. This Extraordinary event takes us beyond tomorrow: attendees will have the chance to follow the "Finance Innovation Lab" learning lane where they will discover finance applications of the latest technologies and will learn about CCH Tagetik's roadmap for the future.

Registration is open at this link. A 50% discount is offered for registrations received by 28 February 2020, and 30% by 15 April 2020.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY)

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058-396-811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44-(0)-796-071-6573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg