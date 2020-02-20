The "Europe High Performance Fibers Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe High Performance Fibers Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Carbon fiber is one of the most significant high-performance fibers for both military aerospace applications. Carbon fiber is built for strength and stiffness, however, variations differ in electrical conductivity, thermal, and chemical properties. The main factors governing physical properties are the degree of carbonization (or carbon content, typically greater than 92% by weight), the position of the carbon layers, and the magnitude of crystallization. Commercial carbon fibers are produced by the extrusion of certain organic precursor material into filaments. This extrusion process is followed by a method of carbonization to turn the filaments into carbon. Various precursors and carbonization processes are used on the basis of the desired properties of the product. Precursor fibers may be specially purified rayon, pitch, or acrylic. Precursor fiber can also be transformed into a fabric material, which is then carbonized to create the final product.

In recent years, high-performance organic fibers have also become extremely essential. Aramids are one of the best-known high-performance, synthetic, and organic fibers. Aramids, closely related to nylons, are polyamides that have been derived from aromatic acids and amines. Due to the stability of the aromatic rings and the increased strength of the amide bonds, aramids show higher tensile strength and thermal resistance as compared to aliphatic polyamides (nylons).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Polybenzimidazole (PBI), M5/PIPD, Glass Fiber, High Strength Polyethylene and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Aerospace Defense, Textile, Sporting Goods, Construction Building, Electronics Telecommunication, Automotive and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2019-Aug 2015-Nov) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe High Performance Fibers Market by Product

4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.2 Europe Aramid Fiber High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.3 Europe Polybenzoxazole (PBO) High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.4 Europe Polybenzimidazole (PBI) High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.5 Europe M5/PIPD High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.6 Europe Glass Fiber High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.7 Europe High Strength Polyethylene High Performance Fibers Market by Country

4.8 Europe Other Product High Performance Fibers Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe High Performance Fibers Market by Application

5.1 Europe Aerospace Defense High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.2 Europe Textile High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.3 Europe Sporting Goods High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.4 Europe Construction Building High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.5 Europe Electronics Telecommunication High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.6 Europe Automotive High Performance Fibers Market by Country

5.7 Europe Other Applications High Performance Fibers Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe High Performance Fibers Market by Country

6.1 Germany High Performance Fibers Market

6.2 UK High Performance Fibers Market

6.3 France High Performance Fibers Market

6.4 Russia High Performance Fibers Market

6.5 Spain High Performance Fibers Market

6.6 Italy High Performance Fibers Market

6.7 Rest of Europe High Performance Fibers Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.2 Teijin Limited

7.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.6 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

7.7 Bally Ribbon Mills

7.8 Binani Industries Limited

7.9 Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

7.10 Sinopec Limited

