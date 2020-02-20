Anzeige
20.02.2020
SC Autosports, LLC: Kandi K27 Lands US Deal With Huge Incentives for Consumers

GARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / SC Autosports, LLC (SCA) announces the launch of the Kandi K27 pure electric vehicle into the U.S. market. Meanwhile, the K27 is qualified and approved for a federal tax credit of $7,500.


Kandi K27 Front View

After the successful launch of the K23, SCA will also distribute Kandi's latest model, the K27 into the U.S. market. SCA is elated with this news as the K27's design will open up a new market for consumers who are looking for a more city-friendly option from Kandi.

The K27 offers ample interior space, enough for four people and easy maneuverability throughout the city. With the lithium-ion battery capacity at 17.69 kWh and driving range up to 100 miles, the K27 proves its ability to compete as one of the best automotive options for urban living.

SCA received approval from the IRS stating that consumers of the K27 are able to claim the Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicles credit of $7,500 under the Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

SCA is the exclusive U.S. distributor for Kandi electric cars and is currently accepting applications for dealerships.

To inquire about starting a Kandi dealership, please email sales@kandiev.com or call +1-866-GO-KANDI (+1-866-465-2634).

For more information, please visit http://www.kandiev.com.

Media Contact:
Kristen Kisor
Phone: 972.271.0888
Email: info@scautosports.com

SOURCE: SC Autosports, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577135/Kandi-K27-Lands-US-Deal-With-Huge-Incentives-for-Consumers

