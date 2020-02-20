Pure Green Partners with Republic in Launching a Crowdfunding Campaign to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / The leading juice and smoothie bar franchise and national supplier of cold pressed juice, Pure Green, announced the launch of its latest crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Republic.co. Based in New York City, the fast-casual restaurant will raise capital to support franchise expansion across the U.S., including the opening of two new franchise stores in Chicago, IL and Orlando, FL this year.









Pure Green was founded in 2014 by CEO and Wellness Expert, Ross Franklin, in an effort to deliver pure, wholesome ingredients to communities across the country. Menu items include delicious superfood smoothies, cold pressed juices, acai bowls and more, available at Pure Green's five brick-and-mortar stores throughout New York, and via wholesale delivery nationwide.



The chain has gained a dedicated following over the last six years, consisting of both celebrities and professional athletes. However, Franklin admits that loyal, everyday customers fuel his mission for reaching those in need of healthy and affordable food options. With a goal of opening 50 franchise locations in 2020, Pure Green hopes to increase funding through its latest Republic campaign.



"In an effort to fuel our growth, we made the decision to raise money with the help of our fans and supporters, instead of institutional investors," said Franklin. "This will allow us to stay in alignment with our vision of building healthier communities, from the ground up."



Since its inception, Pure Green has raised $1,796,000 in funding, which has been used to support local expansion and national distribution. The company earned $3M in revenue in 2019 and is on target to earn $6M in 2020.



To support Pure Green's next phase of growth in the franchise space, investments of $100 or more can be made through Republic. For more information on the Pure Green campaign, please visit: https://republic.co/puregreen.



To learn more about Pure Green, visit www.puregreenfranchise.com, or follow Pure Green on Instagram at @puregreenfranchise and on Facebook at @puregreenfranchise.

Pure Green is an Entrepreneur ranked 2019 Franchise 500 Company and is the fastest growing juice bar franchise in the United States.

