The market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and packaged food. In addition, the increasing demand for healthy and natural cold cuts is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold cuts market.

Factors such as changing lifestyles, rising middle-class population, and the growing number of working women have increased the demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook products. In addition, the growing preference for packaged foods in urban areas is encouraging various supermarkets and hypermarkets to offer chilled and packaged meats and processed deli meats. This has increased the consumption of cold cuts products, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Cold Cuts Market Companies:

Boar's Head Brand

Boar's Head Brand operates its business through segments such as Turkey, Ham, Beef, Chicken, Hummus, Condiments, and Others. The company offers cold cuts of different varieties such as Bold Cajun Smoked Turkey Breast and EverRoast Oven Roasted Chicken Breast.

Cargill

Cargill operates its business through segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers products such as Turkey Pastrami and Hickory Smoked Peppered Turkey Breast.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods operates its business through segments such as Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International Other. The company offers different varieties of cold cuts products such as Organics Herb Turkey Breast and Cooked Deli Ham Gluten Free, under its brand, Applegate.

Seaboard Corporation

Seaboard Corporation operates its business through segments such as Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, and All Other. The company offers products such as Deli Inspirations Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and All Natural Uncured Turkey Bacon under its Butterball brand.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company operates its business through segments such as United States, Canada, Europe, and Rest of world. The company offers different varieties of cold cuts meat such as turkey and beef under the brand, OSCAR MAYER.

Technavio has segmented the cold cuts market based on the product and region.

Cold Cuts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Deli cold cuts

Packaged cold cuts

Cold Cuts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

