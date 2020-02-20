SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the challenges facing the public procurement process.

The procurement process has become an imperative part of organizations looking to improve efficiency, make advancements and minimize costs. However, when it comes to the public procurement process, companies still face several challenges. This makes the public procurement process time-intensive, inefficient and expensive. Supply becomes unstable and the quality of product or services deteriorate significantly.

At SpendEdge, we understand the roadblocks public organizations face while implementing the procurement process. Therefore, we have highlighted some of the biggest challenges in the public procurement process.

Challenges in the Public Procurement Process

Realizing the true benefits of analytics

Despite the immense benefits of analytics, the public procurement process has failed to realize its true potential. The major challenge lies in understanding the commercial and technical attributes of the supply chain ecosystem. Not only this, the procurement process face predicaments in leveraging the benefits of analytics in mitigating disruption, forecasting revenues and identifying opportunities in the market.

Adopting sustainable procurement practices

Since consumer demands and the competition in the market have grown manifold, public organizations must have a unique point of difference to boost sales. They can use sustainability as their selling point to obtain the attention of consumers. This will help them maximize net benefits and look beyond short-term needs.

Getting the most out of suppliers

Public organizations face several challenges to find good-quality suppliers. From qualifying them to managing them, everything is quite challenging. Companies need to create open lines of communication and develop healthy relationships with manufacturers and suppliers. Effective supply chain assurance and ensuring compliance could help companies in improving the process.

