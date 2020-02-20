Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, February 20
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 20 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 500,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 347.98p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 1,745,810 ordinary shares held in treasury and 65,848,185 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary