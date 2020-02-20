Rapid7 Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).



For security operations, detecting and responding to potential attacks has become increasingly complex as organizations shift to the cloud, attack surfaces expand, yet resources and talent remain scarce. Traditional SIEMs have not evolved to reduce this rising complexity or increase the effectiveness of security teams.

"InsightIDR and Rapid7's corresponding managed detection and response offering are built to reduce complexity and accelerate detection and response in modern environments, helping teams achieve the efficiency and effectiveness required to manage security risk," said Richard Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice at Rapid7. "We believe our position as a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the value and return on investment our customers immediately realize."

InsightIDR offers a lightweight cloud deployment that gets teams up and running in days, not months or years. We believe its further benefits include:

Ease of deployment - According to Gartner Peer Insights (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/security-information-event-management/vendors) , "88% of InsightIDR customers indicated ease of deployment."

According to , "88% of InsightIDR customers indicated ease of deployment." Fast time to value - InsightIDR supports hundreds of data sources and out-of-the-box detections, giving users reliable alerts from day one.

InsightIDR supports hundreds of data sources and out-of-the-box detections, giving users reliable alerts from day one. Cloud-native - InsightIDR has been hosted in the cloud since day one, making it easier to manage, scale, and update than traditional on-premises offerings.

InsightIDR has been hosted in the cloud since day one, making it easier to manage, scale, and update than traditional on-premises offerings. Feature-rich functionality - Rapid7 goes beyond log collection to offer User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Attacker Behavior Analytics (ABA) curated by its SOC team, visual investigation timelines, file integrity monitoring, endpoint monitoring, deception technology, and more-all in one, easy-to-use solution.

Rapid7 goes beyond log collection to offer User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Attacker Behavior Analytics (ABA) curated by its SOC team, visual investigation timelines, file integrity monitoring, endpoint monitoring, deception technology, and more-all in one, easy-to-use solution. Accelerate response - InsightIDR provides high context investigations and automation to eliminate threats quickly and minimize attacker impact.

- InsightIDR provides high context investigations and automation to eliminate threats quickly and minimize attacker impact. Platform and service offerings - Engage Rapid7's expert services team or integrate with other Rapid7 Insight solutions, including best-of-breed vulnerability management, orchestration and automation, and application security.

To view a complimentary copy of the full report, visit: https://www.rapid7.com/info/gartner-2020-magic-quadrant-siem/

To learn more about Rapid7's SIEM solution, visit our blog or view a demo of InsightIDR.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh | Toby Bussa | Gorka Sadowski, 18 February 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Press Contacts

Caitlin Doherty

Rapid7, Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4240

Investor Relations Contact

investors@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4074