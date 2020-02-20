Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 20 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 200,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 605.9265p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 20,668,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 174,997,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 February 2020