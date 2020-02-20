Calvin Ayre Reaches Out for Further Investment Opportunities in BitCoin SV (BSV)

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the CoinGeek's London Conference Paul Rajchgod, Managing Director, Private Equity for Ayre Group set out guidelines for developers and business looking for investment from Calvin Ayre.

To date Calvin's investment portfolio includes: Tokenized, Unisot, nChain, Kronoverse, Handcash, FRNT Financial, Streamanity, Pixel Wallet, MoneyButton, TAAL, CentBee, CoinMe, sCrypt, Planaria Corp and Core Scientific.

But it is not over, Ayre Group Private Equity is ready to take on more investment.

Investment and interest in BSV is growing; why?

Institutional investors have been on the sidelines, waiting for a proven enterprise Blockchain. With BSV this now exists

Institutional money invests in businesses they hope will scale globally, with sustainable margins; in big business, you scale or you die

The various enhancements only on BSV, which all point to massive scaling, have started to attract enterprises big and small, and the investment is following

Put simply: Only BSV scales and that is why Calvin Ayre is looking for further investments that can built on the BSV blockchain, the fastest-growing chain ever.

Specific areas of interest to us that address factors unique to BSV: