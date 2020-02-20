Cyberint Launches Managed Threat Hunting

New, proactive intelligence-driven detection and response service secures digital businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberint, a leading service provider of intelligence-driven detection and response solutions to digital businesses, is now offering the Managed Threat Hunting solution, delivering proactive and continuous hunting for threats in an organization's environment.

"The sophistication of attacks on digital companies demands a proactive approach, actively hunting those threats across the IT environment," said Adi Peretz, Vice President of Technology for Cyberint. "Cyberint's Managed Threat Hunting offering is a proactive, intelligence-driven threat hunting solution that provides organizations with ongoing and continuous protection, hunting and remediating potential security issues before they can cause harm to the organization."

Cyberint's new solution uncovers existing compromises, malicious activity, persistence, and residuals from past breaches with an intelligence-driven approach to hunt down threats. The service leverages third-party endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology as well as security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) from Siemplify.

The Managed Threat Hunting solution applies Cyberint's market-proven threat intelligence suite starting from the hunting hypothesis design phase through enrichment and correlation with the EDR alerts to deliver the most effective remediation. It gives organizations full visibility into the end-to-end detection and response process.

Leveraging Cyberint's proven threat intelligence expertise, third-party technologies, and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the new offering builds and automates threat hunts, with custom detections, investigations, and response playbooks.

"We're at the forefront of the proactive shift in cybersecurity; the service provider market today has threat intelligence players and threat hunting services from other players, some of whom use intelligence as a feed only," said Daniela Perlmutter, Vice President of Marketing at Cyberint. "The combination of our highly skilled analysts and researchers with our robust proprietary threat intelligence technology together with managed threat hunting actions creates a unique joint value proposition that didn't exist before today. This offering literally turns intelligence into actions, moving from detecting threats to hunting them down."

Cyberint's Managed Threat Hunting solution is provided on a fixed annual subscription-based engagement model, depending on the size of the organization.

Learn more about Cyberint's Managed Threat Hunting Solution at RSA 2020, February 24-28, North Expo #4425

About Cyberint

Cyberint transforms cybersecurity into a business enabler by turning intelligence into action, proactively protecting digital businesses against cyber threats. As a partner to businesses worldwide, Cyberint's intelligence-driven detection and response protects organizations' business, customers, employees, and brand with a unique combination of a market-proven threat intelligence suite and domain expert cyber analysts, while reducing organizations' TCO. We serve more than 100 brands worldwide across industries as diverse as financial services, retail, gaming, entertainment, and media.

