20.02.2020
BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury

PR Newswire

London, February 20

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Sale from Treasury
20 February 2020

The Company announces that today it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

  • 25,000 Sterling Shares for 2,621.4 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class are as follows:

- 2,444,846 US Dollar Shares
- 331,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 14,332,861 Sterling Shares
- 1,425,652 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606
Sterling Share 1.4710

From 20 February 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 22,943,188.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

