Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1
Exercisable 2
February 15, 2020
126,279,322
179,063,581
177,802,175
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005738/en/
Contacts:
Kering
KERING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de