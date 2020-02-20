ProcureAM Nominated in 6 Categories for 2019 ETF.com Awards

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM), an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer that launched the first pure-play global space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO), has been named a finalist in the following categories for the seventh annual ETF.com Awards.

New ETF Issuer of the Year - ProcureAM

Most Innovative New ETF - The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO)

Best New International/Global Equity ETF - The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO)

Thematic ETF of the Year - The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO)

ETF Hidden Gem - The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO)

New ETF Ticker of the Year - The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO)

"2019 was a momentous year for ProcureAM with the launch of our inaugural product, UFO, and this recognition symbolizes our hard work and commitment to providing unique investment opportunities for investors," said Andrew Chanin, Co-founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "We look forward to continuing this mission in 2020 and want to thank all of our partners, investors and supporters who have helped us reach this pivotal point."

The annual ETF.com Awards are designed to recognize the people, products and firms that are driving the ETF industry forward and creating better outcomes for investors. Winners will be selected by a majority vote of the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts, and announced at the ETF.com Awards ceremony in March.

"It is an honor and privilege to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards alongside many other well-respected names in the ETF community," added Bob Tull, Co-founder and President of ProcureAM.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

References to other investment products should not be considered an offer of those securities.

ETF.com Award winners are selected in a three-part process designed to leverage the insights and opinions of leaders throughout the ETF industry.

Step 1

The awards process begins with open nominations, which ran from Dec. 4, 2019, to Jan. 4, 2020. Self-nominations are accepted. Nominators may nominate in as many categories as they like.

Step 2

Following the open nominations process, the ETF.com Awards Nominating Committee-made up of ETF.com editorial staff-reviews nominations. Nominations are screened for eligibility (appropriate timing and category). If more than five unique entries are received in the nominations process, the members of the Nominating Committee will force-rank their top five, resulting in a final slate for each category. Votes will be resolved on a majority basis, and ties broken where possible with head-to-head runoff votes. If ties cannot be broken, more than five finalists are allowed. The Nomination Committee will complete its work by Jan. 10, 2020. Shortly thereafter, the nominees will be published on ETF.com.

Step 3

Winners among these finalists will be selected by a majority vote of the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts from across the ETF community. Committee members will recuse themselves from voting in any category in which they or their firms appear as finalists. Ties will be decided where possible with head-to-head runoff votes. Voting will be complete by Jan. 31, 2019, but results will be kept confidential until they are announced in March, and published in the April ETF Report.

2019 Awards Selection Committee: ETFs & Issuers

Kim Arthur, Main Management, Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence, Ben Blaisdell, US Trust, John Davi, Astoria Advisors, Emily Doak, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Debbie Fuhr, ETFGI, Nate Geraci, ETF Prime/ETF Store, Matt Hougan, Inside ETFs, Ben Johnson, Morningstar, Elisabeth Kashner, FactSet, Ben Lavine, 3D Asset Management, Tom Lydon, ETFtrends.com, Tyler Mordy, Forstrong Global Asset Management, Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA, Dan Weiskopf, ETF Think Tank

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

