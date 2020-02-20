priMED Medical Products: primed Medical Products Named One of Alberta's Top 75 Employers for 2020

Second Consecutive Award for Alberta-based Company

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / In 2019, priMED Medical Products was selected as one of the companies featured in Alberta's Top Employers. The list, which is comprised of 75 companies in Alberta across a range of industries, recognises those organisations who offer the all-round best place to work according to specific criteria.

For the second year in a row, priMED is again being named as one of Alberta's Top Employers in 2020.

Not only does this accolade determine the employers who are leading the way in their industries, but it also recognizes specific achievements and areas of exceptional progress. From the layout and atmosphere of workspaces to aspects like employee benefits, skill development, and vacation policies; priMED strives for excellence across the board, showing employees how much they value their hard work and commitment.

"Ensuring we provide an environment in which our employees can flourish is at the core of what we do," says David Welsh, President and CEO of priMED Medical Products.

"This means we're always considering the best ways to support our young, ambitious and amazingly diverse staff further and further every day. Being named as one of Alberta's Top Employers for the second year in a row is confirmation we're right on track."

At every level of operation, priMED's employees are encouraged to thrive in everything they do. A host of benefits, including employee wellness plans and scholarship programs, ensure every aspect of working life at priMED surpasses expectations. On top of this, the Alberta company has carefully crafted a fun and social environment which brings teams together in a culture of trust and innovation.

"The dividends speak for themselves," sums up David Welsh. "Our staff is comprised of trendsetters, boundary-pushers and talented individuals who are dedicated to raising industry standards under the priMED banner."

priMED Medical Products is also leading the way in sustainable working facilities. The priMED Mosaic Centre, for example, is a net-zero energy commercial building which has received LEED Platinum Certification. One of the most environmentally-conscious buildings in Canada, the Mosaic Centre was also meticulously designed to be as bright and vibrant as possible, creating an atmosphere of positivity, inspiration and focus.

Ultimately, there isn't a single aspect of priMED's business structure which hasn't been implemented with its employees in mind. By offering its staff a wealth of growth opportunities and pathways for further development, priMED is leading the way in providing a workplace in which employees can thrive while feeling truly valued.

About priMED Medical Products:

Established in 1995, priMED Medical Products is a dynamic, global manufacturer specializing in high-quality medical products. As a leading Canadian medical product provider to hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, priMED also offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About Alberta's Top 75 Employers:

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. Learn more at CanadasTop100.com/alberta

