The market is driven by the increasing use of dPCR in pathogen detection disease diagnosis. In addition, the growing applications of BEAMing technology-based dPCR workflows is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital PCR (dPCR) market.

dPCR is used for identifying minor amounts of deoxyribonucleic acid DNA and ribonucleic acid targets such as chromosomal translocations, point mutation, alternatively spliced messenger ribonucleic acid, and DNA methylation. As a result, it finds extensive application in the assessment of microbial resistance, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, and cancer diagnosis. It is used to diagnose the presence of diseases such as Down's syndrome and inheritable cancer. It offers benefits in pathogen detection and quantification by offering high sensitivity and faster detection by eliminating the need for pre-enrichment of DNA templates. Thus, the increasing use of dPCR in pathogen detection disease diagnosis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Companies:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers QX200 AutoDG Droplet Digital PCR System, QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System, ddPCR Supermixes, ddPCR Assays, ddPCR Kits, ddPCR Oils, ddPCR Consumables, and PX1 Plate Sealer.

Expedeon AG

Expedeon AG is headquartered in Germany and offers TruePrime, CovCheck PCR Kits, and SunScript Reverse Transcriptase Kits. The company offers services for biomarker research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery.

Fluidigm Corp.

Fluidigm Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the Life sciences research segment. The company offers Reagents, Control Line Fluid Kit, IFCs, The BioMark HD System, Biomark EP1 Software, and SINGuLAR Analysis Toolset Software.

JN Medsys

JN Medsys is headquartered in Singapore and offers Clarity digital PCR system, Clarity Tube-Strip, Clarity Auto Loader, Clarity Sealing Enhancer, Clarity Reader, and Kits.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers BioReliance Cell and Gene Therapy Testing Services.

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

