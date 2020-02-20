Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865406 ISIN: US0905722072 Ticker-Symbol: BUWA 
Tradegate
20.02.20
15:51 Uhr
380,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
378,00
380,00
21:33
378,00
380,00
21:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO
4BASEBIO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
4BASEBIO AG1,750+0,57 %
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC380,000,00 %