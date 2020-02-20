VinAudit Canada, Inc.: VinAudit Canada Challenges Carfax Canada With A New Vehicle History Service for Canada

VinAudit Canada expands VinAudit's vehicle history service to include access to vital vehicle history information across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Febuary 20, 2020 / After over four years in development, VinAudit.com, a vehicle data company that has served the US market since 2012, announced today that Canadians have a new affordable option for access to vehicle history: VinAudit Canada.

The new website vinaudit.ca offers the ability to check a VIN (or vehicle identification number) registered in Canada and produce a vehicle history report that includes matching registration records, salvage records, theft records, buyback records, and supplemental resources. As a bonus, the VinAudit Canada report also includes a complete US history report for checking any historical events that may have happened in the United States.

Since launching the US vehicle history service VinAudit.com in 2012, VinAudit has distributed over 10 million vehicle history reports to consumers in the United States at less than one-third the cost of a similar report from Carfax. "After spending several years integrating vehicle data sources across Canada's provinces and territories, our team is thrilled to officially expand into the Canadian market with the launch of VinAudit Canada," said David Wu, CEO of VinAudit.com.



"We're surprised that consumers in Canada have been charged as much as $74.95 for a report with some basic vehicle information, and we hope that some competition in Canada's vehicle data industry will help!"

VinAudit Canada is the BC Corporation operated by VinAudit.com, Inc., a small technology company founded in 2011 based in Kirkland, WA that specializes in efficiently integrating with government agencies, automotive dealers, and industry partners with the goal of bringing full transparency to every vehicle bought and sold.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Zeyu Zhang at 1-800-480-4428 x705 or press@vinaudit.ca.

Contact:

Zeyu Zhang, VinAudit.ca

Phone: 1-800-480-4428 x705

Email: press@vinaudit.ca

SOURCE: VinAudit Canada, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576891/VinAudit-Canada-Challenges-Carfax-Canada-With-A-New-Vehicle-History-Service-for-Canada