The market is driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. In addition, the shift toward disposable devices in developed countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the disposable respiratory masks market.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions has increased the number of surgical procedures across the world. For instance, in the Americas, the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions such as breast and uterine cancers has resulted in an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Similarly, the number of surgical procedures such as cholecystectomy, hysterectomy, and hip replacement surgeries are increasing in countries such as Belgium, France, Austria, Sweden, and the UK. Disposable respiratory masks are widely used in hospitals and clinics for safety and to reduce the chances of developing infections. With the growing number of surgical procedures, the demand for disposable respiratory masks will increase during the forecast period.

Major Four Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Companies:

3M

3M operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of disposable respiratory masks. Some of its key offerings include 3M Tie-on Surgical Mask and 3M Earloop Procedure Face Mask.

Ambu

Ambu operates its business through segments such as Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of disposable respiratory masks. Ambu UltraSeal, Ambu Disposable Face Masks, and Ambu AuraOnce are some of its key offerings.

BD

BD operates its business through segments such as BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. Veraseal 2 disposable mask is the key offering of the company.

Teleflex

Teleflex operates its business through segments such as Vascular North America, Interventional North America, Anesthesia North America, Surgical North America, OEM, EMEA, Asia, and All other. LMA Unique Airway and LMA Classic Airway are the key offerings of the company.

Technavio has segmented the disposable respiratory masks market based on the product and region.

Disposable Respiratory Masks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

LMA

Face mask

Americas

APAC

EMEA

