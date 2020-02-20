Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
20.02.20
21:10 Uhr
147,14 Euro
-0,24
-0,16 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,26
147,50
21:34
147,22
147,54
21:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY147,14-0,16 %
AMBU A/S22,440-0,80 %