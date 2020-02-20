The e-learning courses market is expected to grow by USD 61 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

In the past few years, there has been a rapid rise in the number of smartphone users across the world. The rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets and the need for customized learning have increased emphasis on digital learning. Several vendors in the global digital E-learning courses market offer audio-visual and textual content that is compatible with smartphones. Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in developed and developing countries are expected to hold a notable share of the market. Mobile learning method provides a comprehensive and flexible learning environment for employees. Consequently, employees are motivated to pursue additional courses market to enhance their technical skills further. As the scope of personalization is considerably high in M-learning, employees can absorb and understand concepts better. Thus, the adoption of m-learning is increasing in corporate training, which will drive market growth.

As per Technavio, the rising preference for microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

E-Learning Courses Market: Rising Preference for Microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized contents. Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector due to its size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, the various topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics. The video and audio sessions are usually 5-10 minutes in duration. Apart from video sessions, microlearning can be carried out in various ways that include e-mails, online posts, short videos, and chat sessions. The increasing significance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other instruments for learning have made microlearning an appropriate choice for organizations opting for online corporate training programs. As these courses are focused, short, and bite-sized, they help reduce cognitive load and increase retention.

"Factors such as the growing emphasis on non-traditional credentials and increasing demand for project-based learning will have a positive impact on the growth of the e-learning courses market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

E-Learning Courses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning courses market by end-user (higher education sector, corporate sector and K-12 sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the e-learning courses market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising adoption of e-learning courses for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and applied mathematics) based subjects, increase in the number of e-learning course providers and the presence of corporations that provide e-learning training to their employees.

