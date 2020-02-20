The industrial burner market is poised to grow by USD 107.62 millionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Burner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Burner Market Analysis Report by End-user (Food and beverages, Chemicals and petrochemicals, Pulp and paper, Power generation, Oil and gas, and Textiles), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing fuel prices and improvement in efficiency of industrial burners. In addition, the installation of CHP is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial burner market.

The combustion efficiency of an industrial burner reduces with time, which can significantly increase the energy bills for industrial plants such as the pulp and paper; chemicals and petrochemicals; and textiles. In addition, these industries incur significant steam generation costs and the boilers consume a large share of the fuel. Fuel prices have also been increasing since January 2016. These factors compel industries to minimize their fuel bills by upgrading their industrial burners regularly in terms of energy-efficiency. Thus, the increasing fuel prices and improvement in efficiency of industrial burners is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Burner Market Companies:

Alzeta Corp.

Alzeta Corp. offers a wide range of burners for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Some of its products include FireStar, CSB, Duratherm, and nanoSTAR.

ANDRITZ AG

ANDRITZ AG offers products through the following business units: ANDRITZ Hydro (HY), ANDRITZ Pulp Paper (PP), ANDRITZ Metals (ME), and ANDRITZ Separation (SE). The company offers a wide range of industrial burners such as ignition burners, radiation burners, flat flame burners, impulse burners, and flameless burners.

Baltur Spa

Baltur Spa offers gas burners, light oil burners, heavy oil burners, and dual fuel gas light oil. The company provides a wide range of industrial burners such as BTG LX series, BGN LX series, GI LX series, BGN DSPGN ME series, and BGN ME series.

Bloom Engineering Inc.

Bloom Engineering Inc. offers a wide range of industrial burners which includes direct fired burners, regenerative burners, radiant tube burners, self-recuperative burners, and other products.

Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd. offers ECR (Electronic Compound Regulation) burner operation, efficiency monitoring and control system that provides end to end solutions for monitoring and controlling boilers to the optimum efficiency.

Industrial Burner Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Food and beverages

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Pulp and paper

Power generation

Oil and gas

Textiles

Industrial Burner Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

