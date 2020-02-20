The negative pressure wound therapy market is poised to grow by USD 1.26 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005568/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional NPWT and Single-use NPWT), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. In addition, the increase in the aging population is anticipated to boost the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market.

Burns or venous and diabetic ulcers among individuals leads to acute and chronic wounds. Venous ulceration is the most common type of leg ulceration. It is estimated that globally, 40-60 million traumatic wounds occur every year and 250 million to 350 million acute wounds are treated every year. Consequently, the demand for negative pressure wound therapy is increasing to promote healing in patients with acute or chronic wounds and second and third-degree burns. They are used to treat surgical and traumatic wounds such as abrasions, punctures, lacerations, incisions, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Thus, the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers SNAP Therapy System and ACTIV.A.C. Therapy System.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Cardinal Health PRO Family and Cardinal Health SVED.

Carilex Medical

Carilex Medical offers a wide range of NPWT systems including VT.100, VT.ONE, and VT.200. The company generates its revenue by manufacturing wound care management products.

ConvaTec Inc.

ConvaTec Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence and Critical Care, and Infusion Devices. The company offers AVELLE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

DeRoyal Industries Inc. offers products through the following business segments: ORTHOPEDIC, PATIENT CARE, SURGICAL, and WOUND CARE. The company offers NEGATIVE PRESSURE WOUND THERAPY.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Moist Wound Dressings Market- Global Moist Wound Dressings Market by product (foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and end-users (hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and homecare).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com