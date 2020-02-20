Universal Copper Ltd. Completes 3:1 Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (formerly Tasca Resources Ltd.) (TSXV:UNV) is pleased to announce that pursuant to Directors' approval and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. (New Cusip Number 913454203).

The Company's name and symbol will remain unchanged.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2020, the common shares of Universal Copper Ltd., will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis with a new Cusip number 913454203. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration / Development' company. A letter of transmittal will be sent to all shareholders of record, a copy of which will be available under the Company's profile on www.Sedar.com.

Post Consolidation capitalization will consist of unlimited shares with no par value of which 12,784,091 shares are issued and outstanding. There are no shares held in Escrow.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: UNV (same)

CUSIP Number: 913454203 (new)

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577249/Universal-Copper-Ltd-Completes-31-Consolidation