The rugged servers market is expected to grow by USD 546.29 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005564/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Servers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The continuous advances in cloud computing has led to the widening of its applications in data centers. Cloud computing provides centralized computation that occurs through a data center. Moreover, the growing popularity of cloud storage has also been disrupting the data storage market. Thus, the growing cloud applications has led to the construction of several data centers in emerging and advanced economies, which subsequently increases the demand for rugged servers. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud applications will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40500

As per Technavio, the emergence of containerized data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Rugged Servers Market: Emergence Of Containerized Data Centers

Containerized data centers are portable data centers, which are used for increasing the data center capacity as and when required. These data centers are integrated with several modules, which can be shipped, retrofitted, and added to an existing data center. Containerized data centers are required to be equipped with servers that can function at any given point in time, regardless of location. This creates an opportunity for players in the market to manufacture servers that are compatible with containerized data centers.

"Factors such as the increasing number of data centers, and growing emergence of hybrid servers will have a positive impact on the growth of the rugged servers market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rugged Servers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rugged servers market by end-user (military, defense, and aerospace; and enterprise), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the rugged servers market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as the growth of defense budgets and the transition to a digitized army and the rise in the number of data center establishments.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user

Military, defense, and aerospace

Enterprise

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005564/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/