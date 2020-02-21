Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
08:00 Uhr
4,964 Euro
+0,074
+1,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,946
5,040
20.02.
4,942
5,040
20.02.
PR Newswire
21.02.2020 | 00:04
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Publishes 2019 Annual Filings

Lundin Mining Publishes 2019 Annual Filings

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2019 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.lundinmining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

LUNDIN MINING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire