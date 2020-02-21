Durga Madiraju Celebrates 20 Years Of An Exemplary Professional Excellence in Information Technology

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Durga Madiraju, the author of "Scrum Art Handbook" born and brought up in Hyderabad, India, is an excellent example of a woman who has carved herself a name in poetry, IT, and music. She is both a critically acclaimed poet who has to date authored five books under the name of Jane Summers and a Software Engineer.

Durga Madiraju owns the store, namely Summers MarketPlace, and is the CEO of the company. She is also a member of the renowned American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, along with being the member of Power, Professional Organization of Women for Excellence, which is an eminent community of professional women.

Early Life and Childhood

Durga Madiraju was born on 17th November 1968 in the city of Hyderabad, India. Her father, Chinta Chidananda Rao, was a doctor. While Durga's mother, Chinta Visalakshi, was a homemaker, but held a degree in teaching.

While she was growing up, Durga's father wanted her to follow his footsteps and enroll in a medical school. However, Durga was more inclined towards the IT Industry.

Education and Early Working Years

She took her MBA Degree from Eastern Michigan University (EMU). Post that, Durga graduated from Eastern Michigan College, MI, with an MS in Information Systems. Additionally, she also holds the degree of M.A. in Financial Aspects, Economics from the University of Hyderabad, India.

Durga is currently doing a Ph.D. in Business Management. She is expecting it to be completed in the second half of 2020.

Durga has also completed various certifications such as Six Sigma Green Belt and Growth, Lean, Affirmed HTML 5, and is also a Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

A Celebrated Author Under The Name of Jane Summers

Along with being in the IT profession, Durga Madiraju is also a celebrated author who is known for her creative art in writing poetry through verses. She writes under the name of Jane Summers.

Her best-known book is the collection of poems, namely "Seasonal Woods: A Collection of Poems.' So far, Durga has released seven volumes of poetry classic, a volume of short stories, and 6 musical songs. Seasonal Woods is an accumulation of Durga's ideal poetry. The book has received great reviews from the US Book Review and Pacific Book Review.

She will be launching a vocal video album, a TV ad, as well as a book video towards the end of this year. She has plans to write a film script to be produced sometime next year.

One of her popular books is "Scrum Art Hand Book: Effective Tips & Techniques,' which is published by Barnes & Noble. This book is a guide for any individual who manages a scrum team.

Recipient Of Various Awards

Durga has proved to be a woman who dons various feathers in her cap. Durga has over many years worked as Research Associate at the University of Hyderabad as well as the Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

She has been recognized widely and has been awarded the "Presidential Voluntary Service Award' and "IT Wall of Stars Award' amongst others from Durga's employment at AT&T for her professional excellence. She has also been included in Marquis Who's Who. The show covers the lives of accomplished individuals in various fields such as law, medicine, sports, and art.

