21.02.2020
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis publishes 2019 Annual Integrated Report

Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Arcadis.

Given the company's focus on sustainability and its ambition to become a digital frontrunner, the report is no longer made available in a printed version, but solely available online.

An Inline XBRL version of the report will be published shortly on the same web page, to facilitate improved accessibility, analysis and comparability of annual financial reports.

-End-
Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy company for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

  • Arcadis publishes 2019 Annual Integrated Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/127876d1-bdbd-4e98-a3b8-f250e3a8b3a1)
