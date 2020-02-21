Mining giant Rio Tinto has approved the construction of a large-scale solar PV and battery storage system for its Koodaideri mine in Western Australia. When completed, the solar plant will be among Australia's largest PV installations at a mining site.From pv magazine Australia Mining behemoth Rio Tinto has approved a $98 million solar + battery energy storage system at its Koodaideri mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia (WA). The company is investing in solar PV and energy storage as it looks to reduce carbon emissions from its coal operations. This project will be the first time Rio Tinto ...

