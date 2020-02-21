Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 February 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:



Thursday 26 March 2020 at 2.00 pm (CET) at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.





The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Proposed Remuneration Policy and Appendix 2: Candidates for the Board of Directors is enclosed.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of all board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Helge Lund (chairman) Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman), Brian Daniels, Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay.

