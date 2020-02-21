Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 21, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Signet Bank has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia by Nasdaq Riga as of February 21, 2020. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. Being a Certified Adviser permits Signet Bank to guide growth companies in Latvia through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet all the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "We are proud to have earned the status of First North certified advisor. First North advisor status is a perfect addition to the range of financing instruments and services that Signet Bank provides to its local clients," says Roberts Idelsons, the CEO of Signet Bank. "Understanding clients' needs and offering them the best solutions for personal wealth management and business development has always been a priority for Signet Bank. Now our existing and potential customers which are small and medium-size enterprise can leverage the opportunity offered by First North to raise capital, and thus achieve faster growth and business development," Idelsons adds. "Signet Bank is a great addition to the family of Nasdaq Baltic Certified Advisers in Latvia," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "We congratulate Signet Bank and wish them all success in providing support for Latvian companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. About Signet Bank The Bank was established in 1992 under the name Latvian Business Bank. Since 2013, Signet Bank's strategy has been focused on serving wealthy individuals and their businesses, particularly managing clients' assets and structuring investment projects. Signet Bank's majority shareholders are a group of Latvian and international investors that includes SIA Hansalink, SIA Fin.lv and Signet Global Investors Limited. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com