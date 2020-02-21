Enea and UBiqube Deliver uCPE Based End-to-end WAN Service Automation

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today announced a joint solution with UBiqube designed for end-to-end service automation of any Virtual Network Function (SD-WAN, Security, etc.) deployed over universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE).

The new solution aims to remove repetitive service deployment and lifecycle management tasks that can be complex when several vendors and domains are involved, which is often the case in uCPE scenarios. The companies have adopted a holistic approach to process automation, made possible by tight integration between UBiqube's MSActivator, a leading Integrated Automation Platform (IAP), and the Enea NFV Access virtualization platform for uCPE.

The realized end-to-end service automation will streamline operations, reduce operating expenditures, and minimize the risk for human error. The embedded agility gives service providers an evergreen solution, which can add and drop virtual network functions (VNFs), expand the service domain, and vary suppliers in line with market needs while keeping production cost under control.

"Automation removes the hurdles associated with deployment and management, which has previously been the drawback of solutions based on uCPEs and VNFs. Through our technology partnership with UBiqube, we are ushering in a new generation of automated uCPE solutions for Managed Service Providers,' says Adrian Leufvén, Senior Vice President, Operating Systems, Enea.

"The integration capabilities of the MSActivator neutralize the multi-vendor onboarding challenge while its automation suite provides for a lean and efficient 'process design' framework. Applied to Enea's uCPE virtualization platform, it delivers the best end-to-end automated edge services available on the market today," says Herve Guesdon, Chief Technology Officer at UBiqube.

The new joint Enea and UBiqube solution will be demonstrated in the UBiqube booth (#6287) at the RSA conference in San Francisco, February 24-27.

