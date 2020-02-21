Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2020 | 09:41
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Riksgälden: Terms for switches to new government bond SGB 1062

Terms for switches to new government bond SGB 1062

The Swedish National Debt Office introduces a new ten-year government bond, SGB 1062, in March 2020. The Debt Office will issue SEK 2 billion in an initial auction and then offer switches to SGB 1062 for a total of SEK 4 billion.

The initial auction will be held on 25 March and the switch auction on 26 March. Switches to SGB 1062 X% 12 May 31 from SGB 1061 0.75% 12 Nov 29 are made price risk neutral.1

Switch auction
Thu 26 March
Risk neutral
SNDO buys bondSGB 1061
SNDO buys amount (SEK mn)24 400
SNDO sells bond1062
SNDO sells amount (SEK mn)4 000
Time for yield on buy-back bond10.45
Time for auction cut-off11.00
Time for auction result11.03

The bid yield on the buy-back bond will be published at 10.45 a.m. on the day of the auction on riksgalden.se/borrowing. Bids must be placed before 11.00 a.m. by the Debt Office's primary dealers. The results will be published at 11:03 a.m. or somewhat later.

As previously announced, the Debt Office will also issue SEK 5 billion per auction of the SGB 1062 on 22 April and 6 May to build up the volume of the new bond.

Contact
Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding, +46 (0)8 613 47 77
Magdalena Belin, Head of Analysis, +46 (0)8 613 52 28


1 The market value of the purchase and sales volume multiplied by the modified duration of each bond shall be equal.

2 The stated nominal volume of the buy-back bond is an approximation based on today's yields.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)