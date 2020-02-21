Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Capital Markets Event

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will host a Capital Markets Event on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The management team will present an update on its business to an audience in London, and will provide a live webcast of the session, starting at 08:00 (Toronto), 13:00 (London), 21:00 (Singapore), February 25, 2020. Please register for the event approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the session. Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5e4eaf986d91c26b10a745eb

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Capital Markets Event 2020

Start time: 08:00 (Toronto), 13:00 (London), 21:00 (Singapore)

Approximate duration: 3 hours

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Country Dial-in Details Australia +61 (0)2 9193 3761 Canada +1 888 204 4368 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany +49 (0)89 2030 35526 Hong Kong +852 3018 4588 Indonesia +62 007 803 0852 0003 Ireland +353 (0)1 2465621 Japan +81 (0)3 4563 0405 Malaysia +60 (0)3 9212 8241 Singapore +65 6320 9075 Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5750 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States +1 888 204 4368

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada) Dan Young, CFO +44 7392 940495 (UK) Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager ir@jadestone-energy.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Jeremy Low Thomas Hughes Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jadestone@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

