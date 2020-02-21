Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Capital Markets Event

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will host a Capital Markets Event on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
The management team will present an update on its business to an audience in London, and will provide a live webcast of the session, starting at 08:00 (Toronto), 13:00 (London), 21:00 (Singapore), February 25, 2020. Please register for the event approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the session. Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5e4eaf986d91c26b10a745eb
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Capital Markets Event 2020
Start time: 08:00 (Toronto), 13:00 (London), 21:00 (Singapore)
Approximate duration: 3 hours
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Country
Dial-in Details
Australia
+61 (0)2 9193 3761
Canada
+1 888 204 4368
France
+33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
Germany
+49 (0)89 2030 35526
Hong Kong
+852 3018 4588
Indonesia
+62 007 803 0852 0003
Ireland
+353 (0)1 2465621
Japan
+81 (0)3 4563 0405
Malaysia
+60 (0)3 9212 8241
Singapore
+65 6320 9075
Switzerland
+41 (0)22 567 5750
United Kingdom
+44 (0)330 336 9411
United States
+1 888 204 4368
Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.
Enquiries
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)
Dan Young, CFO
+44 7392 940495 (UK)
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Jeremy Low
Thomas Hughes
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg
jadestone@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers
