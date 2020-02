SymBio reported sales of ¥2.838bn for 2019 and an operating loss of ¥4.301bn. Sales were down from 2018 due to the previously announced quality control issue for the supply of Treakisym from Astellas. We forecast sales of ¥3.433bn in 2020 as the company winds down its sales to Eisai in anticipation of the launch of its own internal salesforce and marketing effort for the drug in 2021.

