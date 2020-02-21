Ebiquity's pre-close update indicates that trading has been in line with management and market estimates and we are making no changes to our numbers at this point. Post year-end news flow has been constructive (the Digital Decisions acquisition and the buy-in of the Italian minority). A potentially bigger opportunity comes from the news that Accenture is planning to withdraw from media measurement. Ebiquity's share price has been trading near 10-year lows, putting the valuation at a marked discount to the smaller marcomms companies on an EV/EBITDA and on a P/E basis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...