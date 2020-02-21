Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Tradegate
20.02.20
19:34 Uhr
0,145 Euro
-0,005
-3,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,141
0,157
11:19
0,145
0,152
11:24
PR Newswire
21.02.2020 | 10:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 21

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

(Pan African Resources or the Company)

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Cobus Loots
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Company name:Pan African Resources PLC
b)LEI:213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496
b)Nature of the transaction:Acquisition of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s):

100,000
GBP0.12625
d)Aggregated information:GBP12,625.03
e)Date of the transaction:20 February 2020
f)Place of the transaction:London SETS

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)Nature and extent of interest of executive:Direct Beneficial
b)On-market or off-market:On-market
c)Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:Yes
d)Holding following transactions:1,341,675

Johannesburg

21 February 2020

Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire