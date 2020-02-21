Paytah Supports Global Growth Strategy

The payment institution offers smart financial services

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered as one of the top payment service providers in Europe, Paytah

Payment Solutions (PAYTAH), which uses cutting edge financial technology applications, is also the first finance institution to offer IBAN (International Bank Account Numbers) running on blockchain.

A participant of the European Payment Council, this user-friendly and cost-effective banking service alternative is one of the first crypto-friendly payment service providers. Its services include instant transfers within Paytah accounts, Euro transfers to external accounts via SEPA, Euro deposits through SEPA, International wire and credit card transactions, private encrypted messaging between client/Paytah or client/client.

Designed to ensure payment safety, product quality and data integrity throughout the life cycle of a regulated product, the personalized IBANs and SEPA help facilitate the process of opening a business or individual account less the bureaucracy, thus, a much faster service. This brings Paytah at the forefront of financial innovation and continues to help in the growth of the company.

Paytah Founder and Chairman Marco Lavanna, who has successfully steered the company since late 2018, affirms that "Paytah provides true agility and responsiveness towards the market. We give first class customer experience while transactions are faster, more affordable, and highly safe. We are fully compliant with the European Payment Council, as we have proudly launched the Paytah Wallet, a wallet account application, meticulously developed to be seamless and user-friendly."

Paytah is committed to finding solutions to challenges in the online finance sector as it expedites growth for companies and individuals.

For more information on Paytah, please log on to www.paytah.com.

ABOUT PAYTAH PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Paytah Payment Solutions (Phoenix Payments Ltd) is a fully licensed financial institution regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). It has passported its activity to all 28 EU and EEA member states. PAYTAH operates under the legal framework of the European Payment Services Directive established to provide safer and more innovative payment services across the EU.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093594/Paytah_Payment_Solutions.jpg