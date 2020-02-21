Anzeige
21.02.2020
Invitation to Investor Day With Electrolux Professional

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to an Investor Day hosted by Electrolux Professional in Stockholm on March 11, 2020. The event will be hosted by Alberto Zanata, President and CEO of Electrolux Professional, together with parts of the management team of Electrolux Professional.

The Investor Day will provide a review of the company's strategy, financial development and goals, and a description of products, production and markets.

The event will take place at IVA Conference Centre, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm between 10.00 and 14.30.

Please register for the Investor Day through Jacob Broberg, SVP IR and Corporate Communication at Electrolux Professional: jacob.broberg@electroluxprofessional.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Electrolux Professional, +46 70 190 0033.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-investor-day-with-electrolux-professional,c3040680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3040680/1198178.pdf

Release

