Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Yash Rupal will join the Firm as a Partner in its London office where he will be a part of its global Tax Practice. He currently heads the London Tax Group at Linklaters.

Yash represents a broad range of U.K. and international corporate clients, financial institutions, investment funds, hedge funds, asset managers and their respective executives on complicated, often cross-border, mergers and acquisitions, investment fund planning and tax planning matters. He also advises extensively on tax disputes, tax litigation and HMRC enquiries.

"We are delighted to welcome Yash to Simpson Thacher," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of the Firm's Executive Committee. "With more than 30 years of experience advising many of the world's leading asset managers and financial institutions, Yash is widely regarded as one of the most preeminent tax practitioners in London. He will expand our tax capabilities for clients with interests in the U.K., continental Europe and beyond."

Jason Glover, Managing Partner of Simpson Thacher's London office, said, "Yash is a very talented tax advisor and we are very excited that he will be leading our U.K. Tax Practice in London. Working in tandem with our U.S. Tax Practice, the U.K. tax team will be available to support our clients in providing commercial, value-added advice in respect of U.K. and EU tax issues at a time when tax authorities are applying greater scrutiny to the activities of both institutions and individuals."

Simpson Thacher's London office is home to more than 100 attorneys who advise clients on a wide range of transactions and legal matters throughout Europe. The London office achieved revenues in excess of $200 million in 2019. The team of English and U.S.-trained lawyers has been representing clients on a broad array of corporate transactions and legal disputes for more than four decades.

Simpson Thacher's Tax Practice is continuously called upon by multinational corporations, banks, investment funds and other sophisticated businesses for advice on their largest and most complex transactions. The team works closely with colleagues in the Firm's Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Private Funds and Real Estate Practices, among others, to offer clients the full spectrum of deal and fund capabilities.

